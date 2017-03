The home debate: To buy or to rent Money Monday The home debate: To buy or to rent Do you rent, or do you buy?

Keith Lewis of Lewis Financial joins us on The Nine to explain why buying is better than renting.

In short, Keith says these three reasons are key for buyers: home prices are on the rise; you have equity in the property when you buy; and your mortgage interest is tax deductible.