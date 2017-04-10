Manage your money like a baseball team Money Monday Manage your money like a baseball team Baseball season is in full swing. While most of us are thinking about peanuts and crackerjacks, we can also look at America's favorite pasttime for inspiration on handling our finances.

Scott Carty from Carty Capital Management joined us on The Nine to explain.

Strike 1: No game plan

A coach doesn't send his team out there to wing it; they always have a plan. Carty says setting up a budget is the easiest way to set up your game plan.

Strike 2: Plan for the "post-game"

Carty says he meets clients every day who aren't planning or saving for retirement. The first and easiest step is to take advantage of your employer's 401(k) -- especially if they'll match your contribution. That's free money.

Strike 3: Ignoring the score

The "score" we're talking about here is your credit score. It can be so important to saving us money in car loans and mortgages. You can get a free credit report once a year.