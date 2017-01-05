Missing 1-year-old of Amber Alert last seen in Detroit with armed suspects

- An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday for missing 1-year-old Zyairra Adams who was last seen in Detroit.

She was last seen in a green Cadillac DeVille with a suspect and an unknown male driving the vehicle.

The two men were seen with pistols an assault rifle.

The suspect is 32-year-old Tryice Adams.

He is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, about 5'10" and 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing with black Air Force One shoes. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Zyairra is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, about 2'0" and 45 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse jacket.

Her hair is styled in braids with blue, clear and pink beads on the ends.

Police say they should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department immediately at (313) 596-5601.

The criteria for what information is needed to issue an Amber Alert changed beginning Jan. 1.

Worth noting is that a license plate number is no longer required to issue an alert.

A license plate number of the green DeVille police are searching for has not been released.