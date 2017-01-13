Join The Nine After Dark at The NAIAS Charity Preview at 7 on FOX 2's Facebook page News The Nine After Dark brings you The NAIAS Charity Preview at 7 on FOX 2's Facebook page

It is Charity Preview night at the North American International Auto Show.

But you don't need a ticket to get in, let our Amy Andrews and Maurielle Lue take you there live on Facebook.

Starting at 7 p.m. Amy and Maurielle will be at the black tie gala showing off all the fashion and cars at the auto show's marquis event on the FOX 2 Facebook page.



Ask questions and go inside the event for coverage you can't find anywhere else. You'll also have a say in what they check out, use Facebook emotions to vote on what cars you would like to see more of, and Amy and Maurielle will take you there.



The options will be thumbs up, like, love, laughing and surprised face.

CLICK HERE to see the show.

