Trump says Supreme Court announcement will be made on Tuesday

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 30 2017 08:57AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 08:57AM EST

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Trump tweeted Monday that he has "made my decision" and will announce it Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

 

 

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories