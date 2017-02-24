More storms? Severe T-storm watches in effect for SE Michigan News Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in southeast Michigan The National Weather Service has issued a A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southeast Michigan until 10 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued for a first round of storms that rolled through the area.



The watch was issued for Wayne; Macomb; Oakland; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Monroe; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph and Washtenaw counties.



Spotty power outages have been reported by DTE Energy including in St. Clair Shores north of 13 Mile Road and in Royal Oak south of 11 Mile.



The warm temperatures mixing with a cold front that's moving in brings the threat of severe weather Friday night. The mixing of the cold and warm air will create enough instability to possibly cause isolated tornadoes; large hail; gusty winds over 50 mph; and lightning and thunder.



CLICK HERE for the DTE Energy outage map.

Cold front brings threat of severe weather Friday evening

