Severe weather rolls into SE Michigan News Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of SE Michigan

Most of southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A line of thunderstorms are affecting northwestern Wayne, southeastern Oakland and southern Macomb counties According to the National Weather Service at 8:59 p.m. radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Novi to near Dearborn.



Various counties had warnings early into Wednesday morning including Wayne and Monroe.

Movement was northeast at 45 mph but with speeds up to 60, reports Rich Luterman.



The watch will last until 4 a.m. including Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.



The NWS says to expect pea size hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning will occur with the storms.

