DTE Update: Roughly 85,000 remain without power as of Sunday afternoon

Posted:Mar 12 2017 12:03AM EST

Updated:Mar 13 2017 07:36AM EDT

(WJBK) - DTE crews have restored more than 700,000 customers in nearly four days, The company says it's still on track to restore at least 90% of customers by the end of Sunday. FOX 2's Camille Amiri has the details.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories