Several reported dead in Westminster terror attack

- British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant in Westminster Square, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster at about 10:30 AM (ET) and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel. The officer suffered knife-related injuries.

Several people have also reportedly been killed after a vehicle, possibly driven by the knife-wielding attacker, slammed into them before making his way to Westminster Square.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. The incident is being treated as a "terrorist incident."

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

