Frisco homeowner allegedly shoots roofing solicitor

- Police arrested a Frisco homeowner who allegedly shot a roofing solicitor who came to his door Monday afternoon.

Officers took 45-year-old Radu Chivu into custody and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Frisco city jail.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane. The victim told police he was working as a door-to-door solicitor for a roofing company when Chivu confronted him outside the house and shot him.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

A woman who lives nearby said her neighborhood did get some hail during last week’s thunderstorms. She said the same solicitor had come to her door just a few minutes before the shooting.

She later heard a gunshot and went outside. She saw the solicitor on the ground covered in blood and pamphlets. Her neighbor then came out with a torn shirt and told her the solicitor had attacked him so he defended himself.

Police said Chivu did have a “no soliciting” sign posted outside his home.

The case is still under investigation.