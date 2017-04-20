Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro area until this evening News Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon A stormy Thursday! Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and through the evening.

- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the tri-county area. Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne are all under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Livingston County is currently under a Severe Storm Warning until 3:30 p.m.



Several rounds of storms are expected for Thursday. Storms already rolled in this morning, but the strongest storms are still possible around 5 p.m.

The action starts Thursday afternoon with storms that could possibly bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. While a tornado is far from a sure bet, with today's atmospheric setup one can't be ruled out. Just us on FOX 2 News Now as we answer your questions about the storm and where it's headed all afternoon. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on any weather watches or warnings that may be issued throughout the day.

The best bet for afternoon storms will be centered around the mid-afternoon and evening timeframe (between 2-8PM).

Meanwhile, temps will be mild today in the 60s and 70s. The storms will linger into the evening, bringing about the cooler temperatures. Friday will see temps in the 50s. This weekend will stay dry with temps near the 60s.

DTE says they're expecting weather impacts and are making sure crews are lined up in case of power outages. Last month, nearly one million customers lost power during a historic wind storm.

If you run into a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and report it right away.