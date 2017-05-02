2 police officers shot in Back of the Yards

Posted:May 02 2017 10:22PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 11:11PM EDT

FOX 32 NEWS - Two Chicago police officers were shot Tuesday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

Reports indicated the officers were shot in the 4300 block of South Ashland.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip. The other was shot in the back. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said the shots came from a vehicle.

“They weren’t messing around,” a witness told the Sun-Times. “I’ve seen shootings but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

This story is developing.


