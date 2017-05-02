Small plane crashes on busy road in Washington state

MUKILTEO, Wash. (FOX 13) - Officials in Washington state are working to clear the debris of a small plane crash on a roadway next to shops and a hotel.
Mukilteo Police said there were no injuries after a small aircraft went down, but several vehicles were damaged.
Police first reported the plane going down just after 6:30 p.m. EST. The plane went down on Harbour Pointe Boulevard east of Cyrus Way in Mukilteo.
Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.
Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk— Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017