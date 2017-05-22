3 Dead, 1 Child in Domestic Situation at apartment complex

Posted: May 22 2017 10:04PM EDT

Updated: May 23 2017 08:13AM EDT

WOODHAVEN, Mich (WJBK) - Three people are dead in an apparent domestic situation in Woodhaven.

It happened at the Marsh Creek Apartments near the intersection of Van Horn Road and Allen Road.

Police on the scene tell Fox 2 that two of the victims are adults and one is a child.

Details are limited at this point but police have told our crews that they are not looking for a suspect.

Stay with Fox 2 for more.

UPDATE: A 10-year-old child has been confirmed as one of the victims. You can read the latest information here

