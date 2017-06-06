Peacock trashes liquor store in Arcadia

- A peacock broke bottles of wine and Champagne worth about $500 Monday after making its way into an Arcadia liquor store.

The rampage occurred at Royal Oaks Liquors in the 500 block of North First Avenue.

An animal control officer used a net to get to the bird out of the store, but not before it flapped and flew around the business, knocking bottles from store shelves.

The store's front door was left open and the bird just strutted in, store manager Rani Ghanem told City News Service.

"A lady said, 'Hey, uh, you have a bird inside your store,''' he recounted, admitting he was caught off guard and didn't know what to do.

The peacock knocked several bottles of expensive wine and Champagne crashing to the floor, he said.

Ghanem shot video of the commotion that showed customers using their cellphones to capture images of the fearsome fowl.

The animal control officer told Ghanem the bird would be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden on Baldwin Avenue.

