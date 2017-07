Swimmer's ear is among those seasonal ailments that can sidetrack a summer of fun, particularly for children and teens trying to get the most out of their time away from school.

The problem is often caused by water remaining in the ear after swimming, and can be very painful.

Otolaryngologist Dr. Michael Stone, of ENT Consultants, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss the causes, symptoms and remedies for swimmer's ear.