5-year-old boy missing overnight on Detroit's west side 31 2019 07:27AM Posted May 31 2019 07:33AM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 07:27AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:34AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410017628-410017603" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk-marcus-priutt-missing-053119_1559302425297_7334506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since late Thursday night. He was last seen in the 19100 block of St. Mary's, which is near 7 Mile and Greenfield on the city's west side. 

Marcus is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 87 lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray white striped shirt and blue jeans. Police haven't given any other details about the circumstances of the boy's disappearance at this time. 

His family has pleaded with neighbors to do the right thing if they come across the boy. 

"I don't care nothing, I just want to find him. If anybody help us, his mama, his grandma, his family - we all want to find him," Paris Jackson told us, who's the boyfriend of the boy's mother. "If you find him please, please, take him to the precinct."

This is a developing story. 