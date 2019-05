- Detroit police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since late Thursday night.

We're told Marcus Pruitt's mother went to check on him around 10 p.m. and couldn't find him. He was last seen in the 19100 block of St. Mary's, which is near 7 Mile and Greenfield on the city's west side.

Marcus is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 87 lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray white striped shirt and blue jeans. Police haven't given any other details about the circumstances of the boy's disappearance at this time.

His family has pleaded with neighbors to do the right thing if they come across the boy.

"I don't care nothing, I just want to find him. If anybody help us, his mama, his grandma, his family - we all want to find him," Paris Jackson told us, who's the boyfriend of the boy's mother. "If you find him please, please, take him to the precinct."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.