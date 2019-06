- Detroit police chief James Craig has called a press conference Friday morning to talk about the serial killer investigation on the city's east side.

Earlier this week Craig said the killings of three women since March could be the work of a serial murdered, and that all the murders appear to be connected.

He spoke to reporters during an impromptu press conference after a body was discovered in a vacant house Wednesday, more than two months after the first victim was found. Craig says detectives believe the women worked in the sex trade.

Craig has said that investigators do not yet have a profile of the suspect - but do know his signature. Out of a concern of inspiring copycat, Craig would not reveal that trademark signature - and would not say if they've collected DNA.

According to Craig, the serial killer first struck on March 19th. Craig said another woman was killed on May 24 and a third victim was found Wednesday morning when police were called to a vacant home on Mack Avenue near Mount Elliot.

Craig said the suspect lures them into the building, sexually assaults them, and then kills them in that vacant building.

Nancy Harrison, 52, is the first known victim. She was found naked and bludgeoned inside an abandoned home on Detroit's east side back on March 19.

On May 24, police made another gruesome discovery, finding 53-year-old Trevesene Ellis' body in an empty house on the 13000 block of Linnhurst near Seven Mile and Schoenherr.

And on Wednesday, police found a third sex worker. She was also naked and dead inside of a vacant home on on the 3000 block of Mack.

Detroit police are asking people to come forward with any tips they might have, especially sex workers. Officials say they will not be arrested when they come forward with information.