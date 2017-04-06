Detroit's Most Wanted on FOX 2 Detroit

Related Stories

On Thursday, FOX 2 NEWS and the Detroit Police Department announced a new partnership to bring viewers "Detroit's Most Wanted". Our weekly reports will help inform the community of criminal activity and dangerous individuals.

I have a personal interest in accepting this partnership with the DPD. I am not shy about my Detroit pride. I grew up on the City's east side, and I am a Denby High School graduate. As a journalist working in my hometown, I am reporting on crimes, some of which I saw as a child.

I have lost friends to gun violence, and I also witnessed people be the victims of gun violence. This is an opportunity for the media, law enforcement, and the community to all work together to help make our City safer for the future.

I truly believe the City of Detroit is living a Renaissance, but there is a lot more work that needs to be done. The citizens of Detroit must be informed, and more importantly protected, especially the children growing up in our City.

Watch our weekly reports on FOX 2 and fox2detroit.com. Anyone who has any tips that can help the DPD, give them a call right away. I am also available to pass along any information from viewers.

We'll features these reports on TV, our website, and also on our social media accounts. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email me at josh.landon@foxtv.com. Be sure reach out to me, FOX 2, or the Detroit Police Department with any tips you have about these cases.