Search for driver in fatal hit and run where woman was hit on purpose

- Let's go back to the evening of December 12th, 2015, at the corner of Fenkell and Burgess on Detroit's West Side. Police say the victim - Delinda Mason - was working as a prostitute when someone in an SUV ran her down. Mason died on the streets. Her killer has not been captured.

911 Call: "At the corner of Fenkell and Burgess. A female just ran a girl over with a car. They kept going. They did it intentionally."

Detroit Police say 52-year-old Delinda didn't have any family.

She likely lived most of her adult life on the streets.

On that evening shortly before 11 on December 12th 2015, she had been working the corner as a prostitute.

That's when an argument began with another woman driving an SUV.

The incident is too graphic to show, but the driver snapped and ran down Mason.

"The vehicle involved which is this Explorer, hopped the curb and maliciously ran over Ms. Mason, dragged her approximately 20-40ft. and then just drove off like nothing ever happened. Ms. Mason was pronounced dead on the scene with horrifying injuries," said Officer Scott Shea, Detroit Police Dept.

Detroit Police need a witness or anyone who has information on the driver to come forward.

There is surveillance footage of the woman investigators are looking for.

It shows her at a liquor store on Fenkell and Lasher, only a few blocks away from where the crime took place.

She could be in her mid-20s. Investigators believe she committed the crime driving a Ford Explorer.

It's time for someone to speak up.

"We just need one person," said Ofc. Shea.

Until the driver is brought to justice, there is a chance she could lose her cool and kill someone else.

If you have any information on the driver, you can call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You will remain anonymous.