Detroit's Most Wanted: Search for James Carter's killer Detroits Most Wanted Detroit’s Most Wanted: Search for James Carter’s killer

James Carter, a 54-year-old man, brother, father, and Air Force veteran was shot and killed. His family is grieving, and investigators need your help to capture the man who they believe is responsible.

"Being that we're only one year apart, he's my closet sibling. We did everything together. My first best friend," said Jeffery Carter.

It's time to give the family of James Carter some closure.

Police have released surveillance video of the man they believe is responsible for shooting him in the chest.

"It's how he was left in that street. As far as we know, he was shot, people left, a passerby had to call authorities and let them know what happened," said Jeffrey.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of April 14th at the corner of John R and Edgevale.

Police released video of the suspect walking into a nearby gas station before the incident.

"He was seen on video prior to the incident at these gas stations. There are two of them in particular. One of them is located at Woodward and McNichols and the other is at John R and McNichols," said Sgt Brian Terechenok, Detroit Police Dept.

Police believe the victim had been the area to see a friend.

"We think it was some random robbery,” said Sgt.Terechenok. “We believe Mr. Carter was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It looks like a crime of opportunity. The suspect saw Mr. Carter there, and believed that he would be an easy target to rob."

"Slow down a little bit. Work hard at other things. Stop chasing fast money. Easy money. Things can be better," said Jeffrey.

A grieving brother spoke about the violence that took his best friend.

"It's tough. It's really tough and it's not just Detroit. I live in the Tampa Bay Area. I work for Hillsbury County Sheriff's office as a detention deputy, and I see and work around people that do these types of things. It's not only heart breaking in our city, but around our country."

On this case, police need your help to identify the suspect.

"From everything we've gathered so far, it's very, very likely he lives in that area," said Sgt.Terechenok.

"You were man enough to pull the trigger,” said Jeffrey Carter. “Be man enough to turn yourself in."

As always, if you have any information about the murder, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.