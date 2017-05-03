Detroit's Most Wanted: Who killed Deja Nixon? Detroits Most Wanted Detroit’s Most Wanted: Who killed Deja Nixon?

It's been more than a year since someone shot and killed a 25-year-old pregnant woman on Detroit's West Side. It happened in the 10000 block of West McNichols near Meyers. Right now, her family and police want you to take a good look at surveillance footage to catch the people who are responsible.

"My cousin just got married. Somebody shot somebody who was at the reception. We have no clue who it was, we just heard shots."

Terrifying surveillance footage and a chilling 911 call were captured on April 16th of last year at about 1:30 a.m.

"Do you know who shot her? We don't know who shot her."

25-year-old Deja Nixon is in the driver seat, her boyfriend is in the passenger seat after a wedding reception.

You see a car pull in, they then pull out and come to a stop.

Shots are fired.

The boyfriend jumps out of the car, Nixon's car rolls in the parking lot.

The shooter drives away.

The boyfriend - shot in the leg, and limps back to the car.

Nixon - pregnant and mother of a 5-year-old girl - is killed.

"I just want to know who would hurt my baby. A lady, a pregnant lady and shoot her down like a dog," said Pamela Lane, Deja’s mother.

More than a year later, Detroit Police need your help to crack this case.

"Every homicide that comes in we want to solve, regardless of the victim's background. Of course it's a little bit more personal when the victim is truly innocent, she was with child," said Sgt. Matthew Gnatek, Detroit Police Dept.

Looking at the interaction before they shooting, investigators have come to this conclusion:

"We don't believe this to be random. We believe the surviving victim was targeted," said Sgt. Gnatek.

Nixon says her daughter mentioned that the boyfriend had gotten into some sort of trouble.

"I think he owed someone some money," said Pamela.

Whatever it may have been over, an innocent woman lost her life.

"Those people who did it probably won't come forward, but some people know what happened. We would like for them to step up so we can get some closure on this," said Deja’s father Horace Lane.

"I miss my baby so much," said Pamela.

The video isn't very clear for investigators to identify anyone or even get a license plate number.

Tips are needed to give this grieving family closure.

If you have any information, you can call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.