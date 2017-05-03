9-year-old left blind in 1 eye after shooting recovers, search for gunman continues Detroits Most Wanted 9-year-old left blind in 1 eye after shooting recovers, search for gunman continues Some encouraging news about a case previously seen on Detroit's Most Wanted.

Malik Cosey, Jr. who was shot while sitting in a car with his family earlier this year is now out of the hospital. Police say he was the unintended target and was on his way to see a move with other children and his grandmother.

Nine-year-old Malik was permanently blinded in his right eye but his father tells us Malik is doing well and acting just like a normal kid. He's enjoying a trip to Disney World right now, thanks to the generosity of the Detroit Pistons.

But his shooter is still out there.



A grey Dodge Magnum with tinted windows was seen leaving the area of Murray Hill near Outer Drive shortly after the shooting which happened on a Saturday afternoon, April 1.



A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. If you have any information call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.