DPD search for suspect who gunned down 65-year-old man on Gratiot

One month later and Detroit police need your help to crack the case. The sister of Donald Kuykendall says she believes robbery may have been a motive behind her brother's murder.

The video is from a security camera at about 3:50 a.m. on April 5 near the corner of Gratiot and Seneca in Detroit. The footage is not very clear, but there is some sort of scuffle, between the victim and two other people.

The 65-year-old man staggers before he collapses moments later. A passerby spots Kuykendall lying in the street, and calls 911. But the man doesn't survive a single gunshot wound to his torso.

"If you know something, say something," said Ernestine Rooks, the victim's sister. "That makes us have a better society, take care of our community and take care of our people."

The family says Kuykendall may have been leaving one of the casinos in downtown Detroit, but no one knows for sure why he would have been out on the streets, walking this late at night.

"Speaking with the family, he didn't have a drug habit," said Det. Jeb Rutledge, Detroit police. "He was an early riser. What he was doing or what his motive was that morning is unknown."

This is why the family believes robbery may have been a motive.

"He was a senior and was disabled," Rooks said. "On the 3rd of the month, they have a little extra money, and I'm quite sure that had something to do with what happened to him."

The only other signs of physical harm were a broken pair of glasses the victim had been wearing.

"Some evidence was found at the scene that may tie us to a weapon," Rutledge said. "Due to the hours and the low traffic at the time, I am asking for the public to help in this case."

At this point, anyone who knows anything will have to speak up.

"That's a missing piece in our life," she said. "He didn't deserve that. he did not deserve that."

If you have any information that can help in the case, call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

