Family of man killed at Detroit block party last July want justice Detroits Most Wanted Family of man killed at Detroit block party last July want justice A young Detroit man shot and killed during a block party last July 4.

- A young Detroit man shot and killed during a block party last July 4.

As the one-year mark approaches a large reward is being offered if you can help police crack this case.

Lamonte Jacobs lost his life at a block party almost a year ago. Shots were fired at the party, striking him in the back of the head in the middle of the street.

Now, his father is offering a cash reward for information that can bring him and his family some kind of closure.

The 911 call: "People out here and this boy is dead, dying. No one called 911 for him. My God."

Investigators have not been solve the murder of Lamonte Jacobs, who was shot and killed at about 11:30 p.m. last year in the 5000 block of Cooper Street.

So far, no one is speaking up to help the family or police

.

"My son was a wonderful man - he was growing up to be a man," said Willie Clark III. "There's this no snitch policy in Detroit. For some many years, I was a part of it. When it hit home, I realized there were many times I should have told things that I knew."

DPD Detective John Mitchell said that there had to be a witness due to the large number of people at the party.

"It's a huge roadblock," Mitchell said. "I know there was hundreds of people. Someone had to have witnessed this happening. I need someone to come forward to tell me who pulled the trigger so I can get this person off the streets."

Some who live in the area spoke on the violence.

"It's just strange, to see young people get killed over stupid things," said one resident.

Clark is not giving up on getting justice for his son.

"We all have loved ones," he said. "If someone losses a loved one, we all want to know what happened. We all want someone to pay for what they did wrong. No one has the right to take someone's life."

The father has spent almost a year raising money.

If anyone comes forward before the 4th of July holiday this year, they get could get a cash reward up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

"The money will make someone else happy," Clark said. "If that's what it takes, I'm here for that."

If you have any information on this case, you can call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.