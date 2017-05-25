Detroit's Most Wanted: Woman killed outside strip club, still no arrest

We are showing you surveillance video again to help give the family of Regan Jelks some kind of closure. The person who took her life has not been caught.

"This was an innocent baby. She didn't live the lifestyle some may have assumed. She had everything planned out," said Michelle Hall, the victim’s mother.

Let's take you back to Mother's Day weekend, Sunday May 14th shortly before 1:30 a.m. A man is caught on camera running in the parking lot outside of Club Venus on Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit.

Regan Jelks went there with a friend, and according to police they both became the victims of a random robbery attempt.

"They were there maybe 15 minutes. As they came out of the club, they got in the car, they were meet with four men sitting in a car next to them. One guy got out of the back seat with a gun, approached the gentleman as he got into his car and the two of them got into a gun fight," said Detroit Police Detective Aaron Caldwell.

24-year-old Jelks was struck during the gun fight and died from her injuries. Her male friend was shot in the hand. He doesn’t want to speak to us about the incident.

"My victim had a 9mm, and the perp had a 40 caliber. They fled in a black Ford Fusion, 2009 or 2010. I do not know if their vehicle was struck by any bullets," said Det. Caldwell.

Right now, shell casings are being examined.

"Could that point you in the right direction? I'm hoping. A lot of the time, until the State Police have a gun to compare the casings to, it just goes into their database until they do come across the gun."

It really comes down to someone speaking up before this pack of criminals hurt another family.

"This could have been anybody. If they did not pull up there, the next person who was there, it was going to happen," said Abrin Brown, the victim’s brother.

"If this was their loved one, friend, and this happened, they would want the same thing," said Hall.

Detective Caldwell is also looking for people who may have been in the parking lot right before the shooting. They may recall something about the suspect or the vehicle they got away in. Those details could lead investigators in the right direction. If you have any information that can help, call Detective Caldwell at the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.