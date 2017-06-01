Police search for killer in deadly nightclub brawl

- Video shows roughly 20 men running around the Ultra PV Lounge in downtown Detroit on Mother's Day weekend in 2014 - picking up chairs, table stands and whatever else they could get their hands on to attack each other.



During the mayhem, someone struck 26-year-old Brennden Andrews in the head, knocking him to the ground.



The fight continued outside, and afterward Andrews, who was badly injured, died at the hospital.



Three years later, his mother can’t rest knowing that those who are responsible have not been caught.

"I was going to call him that Saturday. He was on my mind. I said, well I’ll talk to him tomorrow; I’m not going to bother him today. Tomorrow never came," said Tonyie Andrews-Johnson.

After all the tables and chairs had been thrown, the 26- year-old was dragged onto the street where he was stabbed multiple times.

Detroit Police have not had any luck identifying people in the fight or the stabbing.

"For so many people to stand around and watch someone be brutalized like that, and it's more important to film it than it is to take two seconds and dial 911… I just don't understand," said Andrews-Johnson.

"It's sad to know someone lost their life from a fight like that. That is not normal behavior. That is not acceptable, but it seems it has become acceptable unfortunately," said Detroit Police Detective Kristin Ferency.

Police say it's important for anyone who may have seen something that night to speak up.

This is another thing to lookout for - quite a few people involved in the fight were wearing white t-shirts that had a symbol - it stands for the Puritan area on Detroit’s west side.

Any kind of information could help police solve this case.

"Even if it's little, they think it's insignificant. What may be insignificant to them could be extremely important to us," said Det. Ferency.

"That's what keeps me going, that smile that laugh," said Andrews-Johnson.

If you have any information on this case, call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You will remain anonymous.