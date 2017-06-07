Man with autism gunned down in broad daylight, family wants justice

- A Detroit man with autism shot killed in broad daylight walking on the sidewalk - and his killer is still out there.

"Why would someone do that to him," said Janice Burkes, the victim's mother. "It hurts me every day the thought of him not being in my life."

Burkes is heartbroken, knowing someone shot and killed her son, 24-year Daran Burkes in cold blood Oct. 9, 2016.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking down the sidewalk on Fenkell near Ardmore on a Sunday. A man then runs from across the street, pulls out a gun and fires at Daran Burkes.

"What was the purpose of them getting out the car running across the street shooting at him five times, once in back, once in the shoulder," Janice said. "My son's last words were 'Call my mother.'"

Burkes had autism and his mother says he never got into any kind of trouble.

"He would never walk or talk, but he beat all the odds," Burkes said. "He was very good. He didn't bother anybody."

Detroit police haven't had any luck solving the case.

"We had witnesses and community try to help as much as possible," said Sgt. Marcus Ways, Detroit police. "But due to the lack of evidence at the scene we don't have much to go on."

Investigators are still waiting on ballistic evidence to come back from the crime lab, but that isn't a guarantee it will lead them in the right direction.

This mother is praying to find some kind of closure.

"Just knowing his killer still out there on the loose," she said.

The brother of the victim is adding to the cash reward money bringing it up to $10,000.

If you have any information call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP - you will remain anonymous.

