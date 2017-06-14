Headline: Detroit’s Most Wanted: Who killed Rakheem Cannon?

Short: Man killed in afternoon shooting

Body:

Who is responsible for taking the life of 26-year-old Rakheem Cannon? A violent incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on April 7, 2017. Two vehicles were speeding down Schoolcraft and stopped at Fielding Street.

A passenger in a blue Chevy Trailblazer gets out and fires a handgun at Cannon’s car. He is hit multiple times in the head and chest, and later died at the hospital.

"I'm trying to hold back my tears. I know I'm not the only mother in Detroit that has lost a son, or a child period. This is something that you’d never want to experience. It hurts. It really hurts," said Kelley Westbrook, Rakheem’s mother.

Right now, Detroit Police don’t have any leads, and by looking at the video, it appears to be a neighborhood beef that escalated.

“There’s a church right across the street where they were having a function. There were people out doing yard work, there were workers out so, whoever did this apparently had no regard for anyone at the time," said Detective Michael Crosby.

"Any idea on what that conflict was over?”

“No. You hear your children talking a lot, but to really pinpoint and say what it is, I don’t know," said Westbrook.

The 26-year-old man was brought to Sinai Grace Hospital at the same time his mother was in surgery. Westbrook can never forget the memory of being sedated after surgery and finding out about her son.

"They wheeled me over to him. I held his hand and I told him, ‘I love you.’ Shortly after, he went. I believe he waited for me. To hear me or hear my voice."

The only way this grieving mother will have any kind of closure is by police capturing those responsible.



“What would you say to anyone who knows anything about the people responsible?”

“Put yourself in my shoes."

The surveillance footage is not the best quality and was recorded a far distance away from the incident. Investigators don’t have a license plate number or any strong leads.

Right now there’s a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP or CLICK HERE. You will remain anonymous.