Detroit's Most Wanted: Police search for stolen guns in officer's shooting

19-year-old Keevon Robinson was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. He’s accused of shooting an off duty police officer.

Right now, investigators are still looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video removing two handguns from the crime scene. It happened on the night of June 4th outside the Motor City Liquor store on Gratiot. The second suspect in the robbery attempt was killed by the officer during an exchange of gunfire.

“The guns themselves have incredible investigative value," said Sgt. Todd Eby, of the Detroit Police Dept.

Removing evidence from a crime scene is a serious offense, but investigators don’t believe the individual was out to do wrong.

"First and foremost, he retrieved the phone from the officer, when we was no longer to speak into the phone. He was shot in the stomach and the foot. He needed hospital treatment right away."

"Were extremely grateful for what he did. Not only that, but the language he used when he spoke to the operator when he took the phone from the officer. He said things like ‘He didn't want to leave these brothers out here like that.’ Certainly words of people trying to help, not put them in a bad position."

Police released a composite sketch of the man Detroit Police hope will come forward.

"We really need these weapons back too."

The wounded officer is doing well physically. He’s expected to make a full recovery and get back to work sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, there is a $5,000 reward for information that can help police retrieve those handguns.

If you have information, you can call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260.