Detroit's Most Wanted: Medical marijuana provider killed in Detroit

The shooting happened at about 8:00 a.m. on Memorial Day right outside a house on Moross near the corner of Lakepointe on Detroit's east side. A 28-year-old man was killed, and right now the case remains at a standstill.



“My victim, Jonathon Garmo - who we believe is a medical marijuana care giver or provider - was summoned to the area of Moross and Lakepointe in the city of Detroit. It was at some point and time that we believe an attempted robbery occurred with a shot being fired, striking my victim, and subsequently killing him," said Officer Kevin Treasvant, Detroit Police.



Garmo died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say a .45 caliber pistol may have been the weapon used to take his life.

"If they will shoot this individual in broad daylight, what will they do next? We need to get them off the street. We need to get everybody identified and we need to have them charged.”



At this point, investigators have some leads on the people they are looking for.

"We believe we have possibly two people identified, and we're looking for a third witness who may have driven one of the perpetrators away."

"And I believe he is an unwitting participant in this, just drove him away. It could have been one of those things where OMG, this just happened, I'm getting out of here. I don’t think he had knowledge that the incident was going to occur, but right now he’s just a witness."



The house may appear to be vacant, but neighbors who do not want to speak on camera say people live there. On one was home while Fox 2 was on the street.

The tragedy is still fresh for the victim’s father, who has chosen not to speak at this time.

"He was a son, he was a brother, and he was a cousin. He was loved. So for the family, we need closure, and he needs justice."



As always, if you have any information that can help, call the Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.