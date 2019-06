- Police need the public's assistance in locating the person responsible for the murder of Charles Reid and Martez Norwood who were killed back in 2011. The anniversary of their death is this week, and police don't have a person of interest.

On Sunday, June 26, 2011, around 6:50 a.m. the Detroit Police and Fire Department responded to a call in the 19000 block of Westmoreland near 7 mile road in Detroit. When police arrived they discovered two unknown men who were later identified as 26-year-old Martez Norwood and 24-year-old Charles Reid.

If you have any information you are asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

The mother of Charles Reid has started an organization The Charles W. Reid Community Help Center to help people who have dealt with the trauma of losing a loved one. Contact info@changehappenstoday.com for more information.