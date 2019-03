- Anton Carter was spending his first day working with a local organization when someone took his life. The 24-year-old Detroiter was going door-to-door in a neighborhood encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election when the tragedy happened.

"No family should ever have to go through this. Since October 30, our lives have not been the same," said his sister Crissshawna Carter.

On that early morning in 2018, the day before Halloween, around 6:30 Anton was knocking on doors in the area of Drexel and Hern. That's when a gunman approached Anton and a female coworker, shooting both and killing Anton.

He leaves behind four young children.

"He was a protector of our family. He loved to box," Crissshawna said. "He was a great father to his kids. His death has affected our family in such a horrible way. A piece of us is missing with my brother gone."

Carter graduated from the former Finney High School on Detroit's east side. His family says he enjoyed volunteering in the community.

"Anton was my baby boy. Anton and I had a bond that was unbreakable," said his mother, Marie Martin.

Police have a sketch of the suspect they've shared in hopes of getting some tips. The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and dark blue acid washed jeans.

"I just ask anyone who has any information about my brother's murder, please speak up and give my family some type of healing and some type of closure," Crissshawna said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have that information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.