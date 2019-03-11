< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fdetroits-most-wanted%2Fno-answers-after-man-shot-and-killed-while-urging-neighbors-to-vote width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kelly Controversy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/09/r-kelly_1552167289030_6875977_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/08/9P%20-%20GUN%20LOOKS%20LIKE%20PHONE_00.00.58.03_1552099436098.png_6874660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market">Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/rural-metro-woman-attacked-by-jaguar-at-wildlife-world-zoo">FD: Woman crossed barrier, attacked by jaguar while taking a selfie at Wildlife World Zoo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394174607" data-article-version="1.0">No answers after man shot and killed while urging neighbors to vote</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=No answers after man shot and killed while urging neighbors to vote&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-dmw%20anton%20carter-031119_1552314000646.jpg_6878848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=No answers after man shot and killed while urging neighbors to vote&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-dmw%20anton%20carter-031119_1552314000646.jpg_6878848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/detroits-most-wanted/no-answers-after-man-shot-and-killed-while-urging-neighbors-to-vote" data-title="No answers after man shot and killed while urging neighbors to vote" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/detroits-most-wanted/no-answers-after-man-shot-and-killed-while-urging-neighbors-to-vote" addthis:title="No answers after man shot and killed while urging neighbors to vote"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394174607");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394174607_394173724_191533"></div> <script>$(function(){var 11 2019 10:17AM <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Anton Carter was spending his first day working with a local organization when someone took his life. The 24-year-old Detroiter was going door-to-door in a neighborhood encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election when the tragedy happened.</p><p>"No family should ever have to go through this. Since October 30, our lives have not been the same," said his sister Crissshawna Carter.</p><p>On that early morning in 2018, the day before Halloween, around 6:30 Anton <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/2-shot-1-killed-passing-out-political-fliers-on-detroit-s-east-side">was knocking on doors in the area of Drexel and Hern</a>. That's when a gunman approached Anton and a female coworker, shooting both and killing Anton.</p><p>He leaves behind four young children.</p><p>"He was a protector of our family. He loved to box," Crissshawna said. "He was a great father to his kids. His death has affected our family in such a horrible way. A piece of us is missing with my brother gone."</p><p>Carter graduated from the former Finney High School on Detroit's east side. His family says he enjoyed volunteering in the community.</p><p>"Anton was my baby boy. Anton and I had a bond that was unbreakable," said his mother, Marie Martin. </p><p>Police <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/sketch-released-of-suspect-who-killed-man-passing-out-political-flyers">have a sketch of the suspect</a> they've shared in hopes of getting some tips. The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and dark blue acid washed jeans.</p><p>"I just ask anyone who has any information about my brother's murder, please speak up and give my family some type of healing and some type of closure," Crissshawna said. </p><p>Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have that information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. The 24-year-old Detroiter was going door-to-door in a neighborhood encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election when the tragedy happened.</p><p>"No family should ever have to go through this. Since October 30, our lives have not been the same," said his sister Crissshawna Carter.</p><p>On that early morning in 2018, the day before Halloween, around 6:30 Anton was knocking on doors in the area of Drexel and Hern . That's when a gunman approached Anton and a female coworker, shooting both and killing Anton.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/detroits-most-wanted/family-holds-out-hope-for-justice-7-years-after-man-s-murder" title="Family holds out hope for justice 7 years after man's murder" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/04/Family_holds_out_hope_for_justice_7_year_0_6716776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/04/Family_holds_out_hope_for_justice_7_year_0_6716776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Family holds out hope for justice 7 years after man's murder"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/04/Family_holds_out_hope_for_justice_7_year_0_6716776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/02/04/Family_holds_out_hope_for_justice_7_year_0_6716776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Family holds out hope for justice 7 years after man's murder"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family holds out hope for justice 7 years after man's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 04 2019 01:34PM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been 7 years since 27-year-old Kemon Miller was shot and killed after visiting his grandmother - and police still have no leads.</p><p>He left his grandmother's house on Sussex near the Lodge Freeway on Dec. 16, 2011. He was approached by two unknown men in black hoodies, and they robbed him and shot him. </p><p>Miller's aunt says his death has wounded the family in a way they will never heal from. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/detroits-most-wanted/-it-s-inhumane-still-no-leads-after-man-murdered-at-4th-of-july-fireworks-in-2013" title="'It's inhumane': Still no leads after man murdered at 4th of July fireworks in 2013" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/28/_It_s_inhumane___Still_no_leads_after_ma_0_6682242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/28/_It_s_inhumane___Still_no_leads_after_ma_0_6682242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="'It's inhumane': Still no leads after man murdered at 4th of July fireworks in 2013"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/28/_It_s_inhumane___Still_no_leads_after_ma_0_6682242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/28/_It_s_inhumane___Still_no_leads_after_ma_0_6682242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="'It's inhumane': Still no leads after man murdered at 4th of July fireworks in 2013"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'It's inhumane': Still no leads after man murdered at 4th of July fireworks in 2013</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jan 28 2019 09:31AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"I'm not giving up. Justice for Justin; that's my motto. I'm still standing, and I've got work to do. Until this case is solved, I've got work to do."</p><p>The mother of Justin Williams still cannot believe this is her story. Nearly six years has gone by and it still doesn't feel real that her son is gone.</p><p>"My children weren't raised for this to be my story," Constance Williams-Spann says. "But because it is my story, all of these people are out there, a lot of people saw something, and yet no one speaks up. I don't understand it. Kelly Controversy</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/09/r-kelly_1552167289030_6875977_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="r-kelly_1552167289030-404023.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/13A01836573244FDA0316B7C5215808C_1552352681703_6880699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/enrollment-drop-means-possible-school-closures-in-grosse-pointe" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Declining_enrollment_means_possible_clos_0_6880132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Enrollment drop means possible school closures in Grosse Pointe</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/children-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= <h3>Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/demolished-wooden-cabin-from-1800-s-causes-tension-between-detroit-land-bank-historians" ></a>
<div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right">
<img src= "https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Log_cabin_demolished_causes_dispute_with_0_6880068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg">
</div>
<h3>Demolished wooden cabin from 1800's causes tension between Detroit land bank, historians</h3>
</li>
</ul> 