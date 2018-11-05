Still no justice for families of two shot execution style while sitting in car

- More than a year later, two families still don't have closure or justice after their loved ones were killed execution style on Detroit's east side.

"I ain't supposed to burying him at 24 years old. He's supposed to be burying me," says Latisha Evans, the mother of Eric Perkins.

This tragedy goes back to the early morning of September 9, 2017. Police got a call about a possible car accident in the 5100 block of Holcomb. When investigators arrived, they discovered two people shot in the back of the head, sitting in the front seats of a dark blue Chevy Malibu: 24-year-old Eric Perkins and 23-year-old Jalisa Baxter. Perkins family believes they knew their killer.

"That's somebody you knew; you were comfortable with. You weren't expecting for that to jump off, for somebody to be behind you and do something like that. This is somebody you picked up. You know who this is. You're comfortable with whoever he was in your car, so it had to be someone he knew that was real close, real tight with him," says Perkins' stepfather, Centrus Williams.

"It's somebody out there that knows because the streets talk. It's somebody that knew my son. It's somebody that knows me. It's somebody that shook my hand, and kissed me on the cheek, saying hey auntie, hey mama. This is a person that's close to us that did this," says Perkins' mother, Latisha Evans.

"She had one son who she adored. She lived for him. This is not right; this is not right. We're family oriented. We didn't expect this coming. She was innocent," says Baxter's sister Jasmine Lakey.

Evans admits her son spent too much time in the streets, especially late at night. It was a topic family members tried to advise him not to do.

"I could have been in that car, too, because he always comes over at one or two o'clock in the morning to see me. I'm like baby, what are you doing out here this late?" Evans says.

If you know anything about what happened to Perkins or Baxter, you're asked to call Detroit Police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you will remain anonymous.