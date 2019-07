- The Eastbound lanes of I-94 were shut down for 9 hours July 30th 2017, a story that was heard about by many in Metro Detroit.

The worst for the families of Dominique Brown and Ramell Campbell who were murdered heading east on the highway near Livernois.

Bertha Matthews, Dominique's mom joins Fox 2 looking for answers and to find who is responsible.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest, remember you will always remain anonymous, just call 1-800-SPEAK UP.