New criminal charges expected in Flint water crisis investigation

- More criminal charges are expected to come down Wednesday in the Flint water crisis investigation.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette will announce those charges at a news conference this morning.

You can watch the conference live on Fox 2 News Now at 11 a.m., CLICK HERE.

It remains unclear who will be charged, but we're told they'll be "names you'll recognize."

This story is developing. Stay with Fox 2 for information as it becomes available.