FOX 2 Urban Farming Garden dedicated to Ron Savage

Gardeners are getting a jump on their spring planting. The urban garden outside of the FOX 2 studios is also getting greener.

This year, our garden has a special meaning. We've dedicated it to our dear friend and colleague, Ron Savage. Ron passed away earlier this year from a massive heart attack.

The food grown in the garden will be donated in Ron's memory.

Ron was a volunteer firefighter with the Milford Fire Department. He loved giving back to the community and participated in many community events.

Ron suffered a massive heart attack in February of 2017 while he was training with his fellow firefighters.