HAPPY HOLIDAYS, DETROIT!

Just like many "families", we have a tradition at FOX 2. Each year, we set aside a day or two to sit down and record our favorite holiday memories, our quirky festive stories and our fondest recollections from this place we call home. It's a chance to share with you and with each other.

We genuinely love putting this show together and hope our stories inspire a conversation (or two) at your holiday gatherings.

Merry Christmas … Happy Holidays … all the best to you and your family … and thanks for watching FOX 2!