e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424102136" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Israel grants request by Rep. a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424102136_424112424_172508";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424112424","video":"595400","title":"Israel%20grants%20request%20by%20Rep.%20Rashida%20Tlaib%20to%20visit%20West%20Bank","caption":"Israel%27s%20interior%20minister%20said%20Friday%20he%20has%20received%20and%20granted%20a%20request%20by%20Democratic%20Rep.%20Rashida%20Tlaib%20to%20enter%20the%20Israeli-occupied%20West%20Bank%20on%20humanitarian%20grounds.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FIsrael_grants_request_by_Rep__Rashida_Tl_0_7596921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FIsrael_grants_request_by_Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_to_v_595400_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660566143%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUVqtp-0id0b-odgDP4-LJ0OZL-4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fisrael-grants-request-by-rep-rashida-tlaib-to-visit-west-bank"}},"createDate":"Aug Aug 16 2019 08:22AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424102136_424112424_172508",video:"595400",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Israel_grants_request_by_Rep__Rashida_Tl_0_7596921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Israel%2527s%2520interior%2520minister%2520said%2520Friday%2520he%2520has%2520received%2520and%2520granted%2520a%2520request%2520by%2520Democratic%2520Rep.%2520Rashida%2520Tlaib%2520to%2520enter%2520the%2520Israeli-occupied%2520West%2520Bank%2520on%2520humanitarian%2520grounds.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/16/Israel_grants_request_by_Rep__Rashida_Tlaib_to_v_595400_1800.mp4?Expires=1660566143&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=UVqtp-0id0b-odgDP4-LJ0OZL-4",eventLabel:"Israel%20grants%20request%20by%20Rep.%20Rashida%20Tlaib%20to%20visit%20West%20Bank-424112424",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fisrael-grants-request-by-rep-rashida-tlaib-to-visit-west-bank"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 16 2019 05:45AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 08:22AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 10:02AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424102136-409960422" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424102136" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - <strong><em>UPDATE: </em>Just hours after receiving permission, <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/tlaib-declines-travel-to-west-bank-citing-oppressive-conditions-to-visit-grandmother">Tlaib declines travel to West Bank, citing 'oppressive conditions' to visit her grandmother</a>.</strong></p> <p>Israel's interior minister said Friday he has received and granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds.</p> <p>The news comes just hours after on Thursday the interior minister banned her as well as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar from entering the country, due to their support of a Palestinian-led boycott movement.</p> <p>Israel <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/israel-bars-rep-rashida-tlaib-over-support-of-boycot">announced its unprecedented decision</a></strong> after President Trump said in a tweet that "it would show great weakness" if Israel allowed them to visit. "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds," the president wrote Thursday, calling the two congresswomen "a disgrace."</p> <p>The representatives were set to visit Israel this weekend with some of their colleagues when they learned of the ban but this was also a personal trip for Tlaib, whose 90-year-old grandmother lives in the West Bank. So she was planning on seeing her during that visit.</p> <p>"I'm really disappointed. I really want to see my grandmother. She is - I am who I am because of her, her strength," <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/banned-from-israel-rep-rashida-tlaib-reacts">Tlaib told FOX 2 Thursday night at an event in Canton</a></strong>. </p> <p>In her letter of request, Tlaib said this would likely be the last chance to see her grandmother and that she would respect any restrictions and "not promote boycotts" during her visit.</p> <p>On Friday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced the latest twist - that Tlaib had requested and been granted permission to enter the West Bank to see her relatives. </p> <p>Tlaib's office could not immediately be reached for comment.</p> <p>Deri's office said he "decided to allow her entry to Israel and hopes she will stand by her commitment and that the visit will be for humanitarian needs only."</p> <p>Tlaib's apparent pledge to conduct the visit in line with restrictions imposed by Israel was bound to anger Palestinians who had hoped the congressional tour, organized by a Palestinian group, would highlight their plight. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians hope to establish an independent state on those lands.</p> <p>Tlaib and Omar are known as supporters of "boycott, divestment and sanctions," or BDS, a Palestinian-led global movement. More News Stories

'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports
By Austin Williams
Posted Aug 16 2019 06:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 07:13PM EDT

Computer issue snarls US Customs processing for hours at airports nationwide
By Amy Lieu
Posted Aug 16 2019 04:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 09:04PM EDT

Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide by hanging
Posted Aug 16 2019 04:24PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 08:49PM EDT data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h4> </div> <div Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed away.

Fonda's family told People Magazine that the actor died after suffering respiratory failure from complications with lung cancer.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts," the family said in a statement. Customs processing at airports around the U.S. was snarled for hours Friday after a computer system used by Customs and Border Patrol agents nationwide went down, according to officials.

Systems from the computer issue that was impacting U.S. Customs nationwide eventually came back online, the CBP said.

"The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. The New York City medical examiner on Friday ruled Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide, confirming after nearly a week of speculation that the financier hanged himself in his jail cell.

Epstein, 66, was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, touching off outrage that such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unwatched.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that she made the suicide determination "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide by hanging</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York City medical examiner on Friday ruled Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide, confirming after nearly a week of speculation that the financier hanged himself in his jail cell.</p><p>Epstein, 66, was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, touching off outrage that such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unwatched.</p><p>Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that she made the suicide determination "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. (Photo by Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images)" title="peter fonda_1565994927657.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/computer-issue-impacting-us-customs-nationwide-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A computer issue is impacting U.S. Customs nationwide, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening. (Photo Credit: Mike Donkle)" title="dulles_delay_1565990718094-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Computer issue snarls US Customs processing for hours at airports nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/greenland-to-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/greenland_1565982052903_7597757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Icebergs floating at the mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord loom behind the town center on July 30, 2019 in Ilulissat, Greenland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="greenland_1565982052903-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/miniature-horses-allowed-to-fly-as-service-animals-department-of-transportation-announces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Mini%20Horse_1565981637082.jpg_7597689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gulliver, the world's smallest horse, at the 20th Hipposphere International Equestrian Exhibition at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre. Most Recent

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip

Utica business owner replaces stolen Make-A-Wish donations

4-year-old Detroit girl's Royal Snack Stand has something for everybody

Quicken Loans is ranked 14 on the list of best places to work. They're looking to fill 1,300 jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-year-since-passing-aretha-franklin-s-family-remember-her-as-a-beloved-relative-not-a-singer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/One_year_since_her_passing__family_remem_0_7598318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/One_year_since_her_passing__family_remem_0_7598318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/One_year_since_her_passing__family_remem_0_7598318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, A year since passing, Aretha Franklin's family remember her as a beloved relative, not a singer 