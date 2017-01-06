Livestreaming hate crimes and Trump's influence on Ford Motor Company

1. Streaming hate crimes
A frightening display of brutality in Chicago was streamed for the world to see. A group held a special needs teen captive and went live on Facebook as they beat and tortured him. What has the online world turned us into?
On the panel:
Vonda Evans, Wayne Co. Circuit Court Judge
Jimmy "JJ" Johnson, WOMC radio host
Greg Bowens, Democratic strategist
Henry Payne, Detroit News auto critic
Part 2: Donald Trump and Ford's investment in Michigan
Ford announced this week that it's scrapping its plans for a plant in Mexico, and that it will produce more electric and a new autonomous cars right here in Michigan. So, how much credit does president-elect Donald Trump deserve for that surprise move? Can he get other businesses to follow suit?
On the panel:
Brian Pannebecker, Ford autoworker
Arcell Conerly III, Ford autoworker
Jeff Gilbert, WWJ automotive reporter
Mike Bernacchi, Professor of marketing at U of D Mercy
Part 3 On the Road
Charlie Langton hits the road to see if metro Detroit thinks if "The Donald" is already having an impact on the economy.