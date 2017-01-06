Livestreaming hate crimes and Trump's influence on Ford Motor Company Let it Rip Livestreaming hate crimes and Trump's influence on Ford Motor Company Is "The Donald" really having an impact on the economy already?

1. Streaming hate crimes

A frightening display of brutality in Chicago was streamed for the world to see . A group held a special needs teen captive and went live on Facebook as they beat and tortured him. What has the online world turned us into?

Vonda Evans, Wayne Co. Circuit Court Judge

Jimmy "JJ" Johnson, WOMC radio host

Greg Bowens, Democratic strategist

Henry Payne, Detroit News auto critic

Part 2: Donald Trump and Ford's investment in Michigan

Ford announced this week that it's scrapping its plans for a plant in Mexico, and that it will produce more electric and a new autonomous cars right here in Michigan . So, how much credit does president-elect Donald Trump deserve for that surprise move? Can he get other businesses to follow suit?

Brian Pannebecker, Ford autoworker

Arcell Conerly III, Ford autoworker

Jeff Gilbert, WWJ automotive reporter

Mike Bernacchi, Professor of marketing at U of D Mercy

Part 3 On the Road

Charlie Langton hits the road to see if metro Detroit thinks if "The Donald" is already having an impact on the economy.