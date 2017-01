Let It Rip Weekend: 2016 Detroit crime stats Let it Rip Let It Rip Weekend: 2016 Detroit crime stats Let It Rip Weekend: 2016 Detroit crime stats

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, the Detroit Police Department releasing their 2016 crime stats. In 2016, ther were fewer non-fatal shootings, robberies, and car jackings. But there were more homicides and rapes than in 2015. Overall the say crime is down, but is the progress enough to make residents and visitors to Detroit feel safe in the city?

On the Panel:

Ralph Godbee, Former Detroit Police Chief

Negus Vu, New Era Detroit

Muhsin Muhammad, Community Activist