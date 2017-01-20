Let It Rip Special: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts controversy Let it Rip Let It Rip Special: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts controversy Repulsive audio recordings -- and the mayor's denial.



Protestors say it's time for Jim Fouts to get out, but his supporters say they believe him despite what's on those tapes.

Recordings of a man sounding like Fouts disparaging the mentally disabled, women and African-Americans have surfaced. What's next for Fouts, and if he does survive this controversy will he ever be trusted again.



You'll hear from his defenders -- black and white -- about why they believe Fouts is being set up. Fouts was invited several times but declined to participate.

1st Panel:

Steve Neavling, The reporter who broke this story just days ago, the Editor-in-chief of MotorCityMuckaker.com.



Joe DiSano, former political consultant for the city of Warren.

Ron Papandrea, Warren city councilman.

Ed Primeau, expert in analyzing voice recordings.

Charlie Langton, FOX 2 legal analyst, anchor and reporter.

2nd Panel:

Jerry T. Bell, Warren resident and Fouts supporter.

Rev. W.J. Rideout, community and political activist

Lynette Olejniczak, Warren resident

Warren Councilman Ron Papandrea,

Charlie Langton

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie goes to the streets of Warren and finds out what some residents think about the Fouts controversy.