Let It Rip Special: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts controversy

Repulsive audio recordings -- and the mayor's denial.
Protestors say it's time for Jim Fouts to get out, but his supporters say they believe him despite what's on those tapes.
Recordings of a man sounding like Fouts disparaging the mentally disabled, women and African-Americans have surfaced. What's next for Fouts, and if he does survive this controversy will he ever be trusted again.
You'll hear from his defenders -- black and white -- about why they believe Fouts is being set up. Fouts was invited several times but declined to participate.
1st Panel:
Steve Neavling, The reporter who broke this story just days ago, the Editor-in-chief of MotorCityMuckaker.com.
Joe DiSano, former political consultant for the city of Warren.
Ron Papandrea, Warren city councilman.
Ed Primeau, expert in analyzing voice recordings.
Charlie Langton, FOX 2 legal analyst, anchor and reporter.
2nd Panel:
Jerry T. Bell, Warren resident and Fouts supporter.
Rev. W.J. Rideout, community and political activist
Lynette Olejniczak, Warren resident
Warren Councilman Ron Papandrea,
Charlie Langton
Part 3: On the Road
Charlie goes to the streets of Warren and finds out what some residents think about the Fouts controversy.