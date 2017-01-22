Let It Rip Weekend: Constitutional carry and inauguration protests Let it Rip Let It Rip Weekend: Constitutional carry and inauguration protests Let It Rip Weekend: Constitutional carry and inauguration protests

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, Donald Trump's officially the president after a peaceful transition of power, but not all was peaceful in Washington. Some protesters set fires and clashed with police, while thousands marched peacefully on the mall. Some say it was disrespectful; others say it was their right to protest.

But first, a new bill in Michigan could eliminate the need for CPLs, allowing any law-abiding citizen to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Is that a good idea?

On the panel:

State Rep. Peter Lucido (R)-Macomb

State Sen. Coleman Young II (D)-Detroit