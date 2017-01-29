Let It Rip: Should DPS close schools on priority list Let it Rip Let It Rip: Should DPS close schools on priority list

38 schools in Michigan are in jeopardy of being shut down by the State due to low academic performance.

26 of those schools are in Detroit . Some are calling for the immediate closure of the schools, saying it's time to get rid of the worst of the worst while other community leaders say closing schools only hurts the kids.

Before closing a school, the state would have to ensure that any student displaced would be able to enroll in a nearby school that has a better academic performance grade.

Should the city of Detroit and other communities just cut their losses and move on?

Joining Josh and Maurielle on Sunday's edition of Let It Rip to debate was Gary Naeyaert, Executive Director For the Great Lakes Education Project. Also joining the panel was Lamar Lemmons, Detroit Public Schools Board Member.