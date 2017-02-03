Temporary travel ban; Gorsuch for SCOTUS Let it Rip Temporary travel ban; Gorsuch for SCOTUS



Part 1: Gorsuch for Supreme Court

As soon as the Commander-in-chief announced his pick for the US Supreme Court, Democrats vowed to fight him to the bitter end.

Is this really about qualifications or payback for what happened last year to the last president's nomination?

On the panel:

William Wagner Professor Emeritus of Constitutional Law at Western Michigan

Dana Nessel, attorney specializing in LGBTQ rights

Tracey Lee, attorney

Judge Vonda Evans

Part 2: Temporary travel ban

President Trump's controversial executive order for a temporary travel ban is one of the big topics on Let It Rip.

Some say it's unfair -- but the president says the law is clear and it's on his side. So is it about security -- or religious discrimination as some have claimed?

On the panel:

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero

Thayrone X, WAAM conservative radio host

Dawud Walid, Council on American-Islamic Relations

Iman Jajonie-Daman, immigration lawyer

Part 3 On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroiters about the temporary travel ban.

