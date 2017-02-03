Temporary travel ban; Gorsuch for SCOTUS

Part 1: Gorsuch for Supreme Court
As soon as the Commander-in-chief announced his pick for the US Supreme Court, Democrats vowed to fight him to the bitter end.
Is this really about qualifications or payback for what happened last year to the last president's nomination?
On the panel:
William Wagner Professor Emeritus of Constitutional Law at Western Michigan
Dana Nessel, attorney specializing in LGBTQ rights
Tracey Lee, attorney
Judge Vonda Evans
Part 2: Temporary travel ban
President Trump's controversial executive order for a temporary travel ban is one of the big topics on Let It Rip.
Some say it's unfair -- but the president says the law is clear and it's on his side. So is it about security -- or religious discrimination as some have claimed?
On the panel:
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero
Thayrone X, WAAM conservative radio host
Dawud Walid, Council on American-Islamic Relations
Iman Jajonie-Daman, immigration lawyer
Part 3 On the Road
Charlie Langton asks metro Detroiters about the temporary travel ban.