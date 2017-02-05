Let It Rip Weekend: Should celebs express political views? And is football too dangerous for kids?

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, celebrities are taking to the stage to voice their opinions against President Trump on social media and at award shows. Some people think Lady Gaga's halftime show will be political, but is it the right time and place to take a stand?
On the panel:
Ashley Gold, Pawn Chick Shopping
Shannon, Mojo in the Morning
And, the NFL says concussions have decreased over the past few years, but many parents are still worried about the potential dangers of football? Is it too dangerous for kids?
On the panel:
Dr. Sabrina Jackson, 910 AM Sizzling Talk Host
Muhsin Muhammad, former football player
RIco Beard, The Spartan Beat