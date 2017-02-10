Open carry in Dearborn; a jail fail soccer deal? Let it Rip Open carry in Dearborn; a jail fail soccer deal? Part I: Open carry advocates in Dearborn

Part I: Open carry advocates in Dearborn

It is the video that's made national headlines this week when two men were nearly shot by police officers in Dearborn as they enter the station carrying assault weapons. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Those men who are open carry activists were upset at what they call police harassment. They are upset that people get upset when they carry their guns in public, following the law. But did this stunt help or hurt their cause?

On the panel:

Nicholas Somberg, attorney defending the armed men who showed up at the Dearborn police station.

Ralph Godbee, former Detroit police chief.

Terry Johnson, criminal defense attorney and expert in gun laws.

State Rep. Pete Lucidio, Macomb County Republican

Part 2: A jail fail soccer deal?

Will Wayne County's jail fail be bailed out by billionaire Dan Gilbert?

His intriguing offer is to make the unfinished Gratiot construction site a soccer stadium -- and build them a jail a few blocks away on E. Forrest.



On the panel:

Robert Ficano, former Wayne County executive.

Al Allen, former FOX 2 reporter.

Andy Appleby, former owner of a soccer team, current owner of a baseball league.

Both Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Gilbert were invited to join the discussion but both declined, saying they did not want to negotiate on camera.

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit - jail or soccer?