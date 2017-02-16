Let It Rip: President Trump scolds the media; The U.S. without immigrants Let it Rip Let It Rip: President Trump scolds the media; The U.S. without immigrants Let It Rip: President Trump scolds the media; The U.S. without immigrants

Part I: President Trump scolds the media

The President scolds the media and praises the man he fired on Wednesday. Was it a distraction to something bigger?

On the panel:

Retired Brigadier General, Michael McDaniel

Karen Dumas, businesswoman, consultant and talk show host

Jamie Roe, Co-Found Grand River Strategies

Rocky Raczkowski, Lieutenant Colonel and conservative

Charlie Langton, FOX 2 News Anchor/Reporter

Part 2: What the U.S. would be like without immigrants

Immigrants in Detroit, Michigan and around the country sending a message to the rest of us.

They want to show Americans what the U.S. would be like without them.

On the panel:

Yeury Fernandez, Immigrant; participated in march

Roberta Estrada, Legal immigrant from Romania; did not participate in march

Alvaro Padilla, Owner of El Nacimiento restaurant

Rocky Raczkowski, Lieutenant Colonel and conservative

Charlie Langton, FOX 2 News Anchor/Reporter



Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit - How do you feel about immigrants in the United States?