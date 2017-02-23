Blufin Sushi controversy; the race for Detroit mayor

Part 1: Blufin Sushi controversy
The three women who accused a Grosse Pointe Farms restaurant of racism are meeting with the attorney for that business.
A video of the evening was released by Blufin Wednesday, but there is no audio on the recording during the incident.
Both sides arrived hoping to come to a resolution tonight.
On the panel:
Tanisha Prater, one of the African-American women accusing Blufin of discrimination.
Adrienne Savage, one of the African-American women accusing Blufin of discrimination.
David Draper, attorney for Blufin Sushi
Greg Bowens, consultant and president of the NAACP Grosse Pointe Woods chapter.
Part 2: The race for Detroit mayor
The race for mayor of Detroit is heating up long before the election. Mike Duggan announcing his re-election campaign while the son of a legendary Detroit mayor is set to make his big announcement tomorrow.
Does Coleman Young II really have a chance or is the race over before it even starts?
On the panel:
Adolph Mongo, longtime political insider
Lisa Howze, chief government affairs officer
Steve Hood, consultant and media mogul
Minister Malik Shabazz, activist and community leader
Part 3: On the Road
Charlie Langton takes the show on the road and asks Detroit how they feel about the mayoral race.