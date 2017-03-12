Should gov require biz to prove equal pay? And, what do you do at intersection during power outages? Let it Rip Should gov require biz to prove equal pay? And, what do you do at intersection during power outages? Let It Rip Weekend: Should gov require biz to prove equal pay? And, what do you do at intersection during power outages?

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, Iceland is working on a new law that would require businesses to prove that men and women are paid equally. Is that something that should be implemented here?

On the panel:

Kelly Garrett, Mothering Justice

Rep. Pete Lucido

And, last week's wind storm brought sweeping power outages, leaving many homes and major intersections without power. So, do you know what to do at an intersection with dark lights? If you thought it was a four-way stop, you might be wrong.

On the panel:

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw

Bobby Raitt, Michigan Auto Law